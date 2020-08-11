Canada Goose posts wider loss as virus hits demand
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N on Tuesday posted a wider first-quarter loss from a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the luxury parka maker to temporarily shut some of its stores.
The Toronto-based retailer forecast current-quarter revenue to decline due to its weak wholesale business on lower traffic at department stores and said the quarter would be a low point for its online business due to the limited in-season relevance of its products.
Known for its expensive red parkas worn by everyone from Arctic scientists to Hollywood celebrities, Canada Goose has suffered a big hit to sales, as fashion capitals across Europe and North America shut down to help curb the spread of the virus.
The retailer's revenue fell 63% to C$26.1 million ($19.63 million) in the first quarter ended June 28, hurt by a near 75% decline in its wholesale unit, but beat Wall Street estimates of C$18.34 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Canada Goose's net loss widened to C$50.1 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$29.4 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 35 Canadian cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 43 Canadian cents.
U.S.-listed shares of Canada Goose, down about 32% this year, fell 5% in premarket trade.
($1 = 1.3293 Canadian dollars)
