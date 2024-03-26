Canada Goose Plans To Reduce Workforce By 17%

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Tuesday disclosed its intention to cut about 17% of corporate positions as a component of its 'Transformation Program.'

This initiative is designed to generate instant cost reductions, streamline the organizational framework, hasten decision-making processes, and improve efficiencies throughout its operating system.

The company is set to reveal comprehensive results for the quarter and year concluding on March 31, 2024, during its May 2024 earnings call. Canada Goose said it plans to provide additional details concerning the Transformation Program, its repercussions, and the fiscal outlook for 2025 along with the quarterly results.

