Canada Goose Notches Convincing Q4 Beats

Cold-weather apparel specialist Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) ended its 2020 in style. Despite the deleterious economic effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, the company did better than expected, as revealed by its quarterly results published on Wednesday.

In Q4, Canada Goose booked revenue of 140.9 million Canadian dollars ($104.3 million), down nearly 10% on a year-over-year basis. Net profit fell precipitously, plummeting by 72% to CA$2.5 million ($1.9 million), or CA$0.02 ($0.01) per share.

Image source: Canada Goose.

Those figures, however, trounced analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following the stock were expecting a top line of CA$126.5 million ($93.6 million) and a per-share net loss of $0.09 ($0.07).

The better-than-anticipated net profit was helped to no small degree by a set of cost-saving measures effected during the quarter in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. These included voluntary salary cuts throughout the C-suite topped by CEO Dani Reiss, who elected to forgo his salary entirely for an indefinite period of time. Temporary store closures also helped Canada Goose preserve capital.

The company did warn that the economic hit it's taking because of the pandemic "will be more pronounced... with a negligible level of revenue expected" in its current Q1, which ends on June 28. It did not provide more detail. Due to continued uncertainty about the situation, it has not proffered guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2021.

Canada Goose stock price retreated on Thursday, falling by almost 3% to exceed the losses of the top equities indexes and many consumer goods peers. That was a pullback from the previous day, in which the shares closed nearly 18% higher following the Q4 results announcement.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Canada Goose Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

