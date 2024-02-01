Canada Goose Narrows Annual Guidance; Expects Q4 Earnings In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS, GOOS.TO), a Canadian holding company of winter clothing makers, on Thursday updated its full-year guidance, narrowing it from the earlier view.
Excluding items, for the fourth-quarter, the company expects to report earnings per share of C$0.02 to C$0.13.
On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to register income per share of C$0.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth-quarter, Canada Goose anticipates revenue of C$310 million to C$330 million, above the analysts' estimate of C$301.03 million.
Excluding items, for the full year, the company now projects earnings per share of C$0.82 to C$0.92 against its previous outlook of C$0.60 to C$1.40.
Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post annual income per share of C$0.88.
The clothing major now expects annual revenue of C$1.285 billion to C$1.305 billion against its previous guidance of C$1.2 billion to C$1.4 billion.
Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post annual revenue of C$1.29 billion.
