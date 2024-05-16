Canada Goose Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS):

Earnings: C$5 million in Q4 vs. -C$3.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.05 in Q4 vs. -C$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$19.3 million or C$0.19 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$358 million in Q4 vs. C$293.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.