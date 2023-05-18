Canada Goose Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS):

Earnings: -C$3.1 million in Q4 vs. -C$9.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.03 in Q4 vs. -C$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$14.7 million or C$0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected C$0.11 per share Revenue: C$293.2 million in Q4 vs. C$223.1 million in the same period last year.

