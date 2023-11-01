Canada Goose Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$4.1 million, or C$0.04 per share. This compares with C$5 million, or C$0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$16.2 million or C$0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to C$281.1 million from C$277.2 million last year.

Canada Goose Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$4.1 Mln. vs. C$5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.04 vs. C$0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -C$0.22 -Revenue (Q2): C$281.1 Mln vs. C$277.2 Mln last year.

