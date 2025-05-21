Canada Goose Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Inc. (GOOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $27.7 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $7.6 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canada Goose Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.0 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $384.6 million from $358.0 million last year.

Canada Goose Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

