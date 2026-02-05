Markets
GOOS

Canada Goose Holdings Stock Falls 15% Over Decline In Q3

February 05, 2026 — 10:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are moving down about 15 percent on Thursday morning trading over the announcement of third quarter financial results as well as management change at its North American business.

The company reported a decline in adjusted net income to $142.3 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with an adjusted net income attributed to shareholders of $148.3 million, or $1.51 per share in the prior year period.

Its stock is currently trading at $11.19, down 15.32 percent or $2.03, over the previous close of $13.23 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $6.73 and $15.43 in the past one year.

Canada Goose also announced the appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America, effective February 5, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.