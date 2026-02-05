Canada Goose Holdings Stock Falls 15% Over Decline In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are moving down about 15 percent on Thursday morning trading over the announcement of third quarter financial results as well as management change at its North American business.

The company reported a decline in adjusted net income to $142.3 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with an adjusted net income attributed to shareholders of $148.3 million, or $1.51 per share in the prior year period.

Its stock is currently trading at $11.19, down 15.32 percent or $2.03, over the previous close of $13.23 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $6.73 and $15.43 in the past one year.

Canada Goose also announced the appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America, effective February 5, 2026.

