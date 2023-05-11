Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased by 6.11% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.11% from the prior estimate of 28.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.40% from the latest reported closing price of 27.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.18%, an increase of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 67,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,338K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing a decrease of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,882K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,339K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 35.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 75.87% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,144K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,718K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 80.42% over the last quarter.

