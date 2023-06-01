Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Decreased by 7.96% to 27.58

The average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been revised to 27.58 / share. This is an decrease of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 29.96 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.46 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.52% from the latest reported closing price of 21.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.73% to 71,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,338K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,218K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 38.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,000K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 64.15% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,812K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,810K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 54.39% over the last quarter.

