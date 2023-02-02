Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as low as $18.65 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $34.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.