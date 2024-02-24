Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 13.48

The average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) has been revised to 13.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 12.30 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.25 to a high of 25.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of 13.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.35% to 61,720K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 4,689K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,378K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 26.90% over the last quarter.

Patient Capital Management holds 3,843K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,544K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 87.82% over the last quarter.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 2,600K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

