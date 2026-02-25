Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Price Target Decreased by 24.51% to 11.00

The average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) has been revised to $11.00 / share. This is a decrease of 24.51% from the prior estimate of $14.57 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.42% from the latest reported closing price of $12.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.10%, an increase of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.32% to 29,267K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ilex Capital Partners (UK) LLP holds 2,501K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 68.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 164.56% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,139K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 8.52% over the last quarter.

JADDX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 2,073K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 1,938K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,541K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.