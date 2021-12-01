Canada Goose Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GOOS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.34, changing hands as low as $41.22 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.10 per share, with $53.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.28.

