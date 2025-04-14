Canada Goose (GOOS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the most recent trading day at $7.82, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a loss of 10.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 14.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $262.86 million, indicating a 1.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.18% upward. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.68 for its industry.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

