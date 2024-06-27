Canada Goose (GOOS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $13.17, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen a decrease of 7.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.24 million, up 1.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $986.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.7% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Canada Goose presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Canada Goose has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.