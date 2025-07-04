Is Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Canada Goose (GOOS). GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.76. GOOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.93 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 11.70, all within the past year.

We also note that GOOS holds a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry has an average PEG of 1.35 right now. Within the past year, GOOS's PEG has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.60.

We should also highlight that GOOS has a P/B ratio of 2.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GOOS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.08. GOOS's P/B has been as high as 4.88 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 3.14, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GOOS has a P/CF ratio of 7.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GOOS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.76. GOOS's P/CF has been as high as 8.89 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 6.87, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Canada Goose's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GOOS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

