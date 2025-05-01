Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Canada Goose (GOOS) reached $8.23, with a -1.56% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.45% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $262.86 million, indicating a 1.02% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. As of now, Canada Goose holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Canada Goose is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.41.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

