Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Canada Goose (GOOS) ending at $8.16, denoting a -1.92% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a gain of 4.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.86 million, down 1.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.31, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.38.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

