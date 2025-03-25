Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $8.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 25.82% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $255.62 million, down 3.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $926.76 million, which would represent changes of -2.74% and -6.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Canada Goose has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.

We can additionally observe that GOOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

