Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $11.19, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 5.63% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of -$0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $66.96 million, indicating a 3.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +2.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Canada Goose is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.25.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.