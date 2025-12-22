Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the most recent trading day at $12.65, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

The stock of high-end coat maker has risen by 2.88% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $459.4 million, showing a 3.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.25% and +6.81%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Canada Goose holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.06, so one might conclude that Canada Goose is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

