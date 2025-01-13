Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $9.89, demonstrating a -0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a gain of 0.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.10, reflecting an 8.91% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $444.24 million, showing a 0.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $957.64 million, representing changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Canada Goose is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.64.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.