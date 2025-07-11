Is Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Canada Goose (GOOS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canada Goose is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOS' full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GOOS has moved about 34.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This shows that Canada Goose is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.5%.

Over the past three months, Coupang, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Canada Goose belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that GOOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coupang, Inc. falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Canada Goose and Coupang, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

