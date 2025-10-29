Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $13.90, demonstrating a -1.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 2.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 200% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $207.39 million, indicating a 5.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating changes of +26.25% and +8.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.03% increase. Canada Goose currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Canada Goose is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.84 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.