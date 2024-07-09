Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Canada Goose (GOOS) standing at $12.64, reflecting a -0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a loss of 5.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.24 million, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $986.24 million, which would represent changes of +13.7% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.94, so one might conclude that Canada Goose is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

