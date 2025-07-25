Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.34, moving -2.65% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 27.09% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.62, showcasing a 6.9% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $68.33 million, reflecting a 6.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $1 billion, demonstrating changes of +5% and +3.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4% downward. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Canada Goose is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.54.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

