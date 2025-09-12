Canada Goose (GOOS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $14.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 31.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 225.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $208.8 million, showing a 6.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.75% and +8.22%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Canada Goose is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Canada Goose is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.49, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that GOOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

