Canada Goose (GOOS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Canada Goose (GOOS) standing at $8.33, reflecting a +1.96% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.86 million, down 1.02% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Canada Goose has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.4 of its industry.

It's also important to note that GOOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

