Canada Goose (GOOS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Canada Goose (GOOS) ending at $8.04, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 18.21% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 14.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $255.62 million, down 3.74% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Canada Goose is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.13.

Also, we should mention that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

