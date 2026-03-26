Canada Goose (GOOS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $10.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

The stock of high-end coat maker has fallen by 10.01% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $296.3 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, which would represent changes of -27.5% and +11.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Canada Goose is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.99.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.