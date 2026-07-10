Canada Goose (GOOS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $9.66, demonstrating a +1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.29%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a loss of 6.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.65, signifying a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $80.3 million, indicating a 3.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of +48.21% and +4.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.5, so one might conclude that Canada Goose is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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