Canada Goose (GOOS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.12, moving +2.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 23.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 31, 2025. On that day, Canada Goose is projected to report earnings of -$0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.96 million, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of +10% and +2.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Canada Goose's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.74.

Also, we should mention that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

