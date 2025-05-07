Canada Goose (GOOS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $8.30, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The high-end coat maker's stock has climbed by 19.48% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $262.86 million, indicating a 1.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher within the past month. Canada Goose currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Canada Goose is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.81 for its industry.

Investors should also note that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

