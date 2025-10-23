Canada Goose (GOOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Canada Goose (GOOS) was up +2.6% at $13.44. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

The high-end coat maker's stock has dropped by 3.11% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.39 million, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating changes of +26.25% and +8.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.03% increase. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.48.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

