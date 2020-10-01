Canada Goose (GOOS) in Focus: Stock Moves 8.4% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 31.4% in the past one-month time frame.



The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Canada Goose Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is Tapestry, Inc TPR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

