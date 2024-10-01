Is Canada Goose (GOOS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Canada Goose (GOOS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GOOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.14, which compares to its industry's average of 17.22. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.80 and as low as 8.83, with a median of 14.30.

Investors should also note that GOOS holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.49. GOOS's PEG has been as high as 2.55 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 1.11, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that GOOS has a P/CF ratio of 8.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.01. Within the past 12 months, GOOS's P/CF has been as high as 12.12 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 8.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Canada Goose is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GOOS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

