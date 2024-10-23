Canada Goose (GOOS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $10.22, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 7.09% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 141.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $189.02 million, reflecting a 9.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $969.23 million, indicating changes of +15.07% and -1.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. Canada Goose currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Canada Goose is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.9.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

