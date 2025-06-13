Canada Goose (GOOS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Canada Goose (GOOS) was down 3.84% at $11.02. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.3%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen an increase of 26.21% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.96 million, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +2.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.74% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Canada Goose presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Canada Goose's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.13.

We can also see that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

