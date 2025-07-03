Canada Goose (GOOS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $12.06, demonstrating a +1.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.02%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a gain of 1.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.61, down 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.96 million, up 3.99% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $1 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +2.89%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Canada Goose is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.55.

One should further note that GOOS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.