Canada Goose (GOOS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the latest trading day at $10.84, indicating a -1.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The the stock of high-end coat maker has fallen by 5.5% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $188 million, indicating a 10.28% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $971.12 million, signifying shifts of +13.7% and -1.54%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Canada Goose presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Canada Goose is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.43.

Investors should also note that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

