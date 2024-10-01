Canada Goose (GOOS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $12.32, demonstrating a -1.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen an increase of 7.37% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 150% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188 million, down 10.28% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $971.12 million, representing changes of +13.7% and -1.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Canada Goose's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.51.

It's also important to note that GOOS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

