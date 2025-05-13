Canada Goose (GOOS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Canada Goose (GOOS) standing at $9.19, reflecting a +1.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the high-end coat maker had gained 15.6% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $262.86 million, down 1.02% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

Investors should also note that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

