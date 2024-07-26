Canada Goose (GOOS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $11.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen a decrease of 15.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.60, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $63.47 million, indicating a 0.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and a revenue of $980.88 million, representing changes of +10.96% and -0.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower within the past month. Canada Goose is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.48, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that GOOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.