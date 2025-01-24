Canada Goose (GOOS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed the latest trading day at $10.45, indicating a +0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

The high-end coat maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.26% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.10, marking an 8.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $444.24 million, reflecting a 0.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $957.64 million, demonstrating changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Canada Goose is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.57 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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