Canada Goose Gains As Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are rising more than 4% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's full-year outlook also comes in above analysts' view.

Canada Goose is a lifestyle brand and a manufacturer of performance luxury apparel.

The company reported net loss of $9.1 million or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net income of $2.5 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.1 million or $0.04 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.01 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6.8% to $223.1 million from $208.8 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $172.71 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $60 million-$65 million and adjusted loss per share is expected between $0.64 to $0.60. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.38 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $1.2 per share and for revenue is at $1 billion.

GOOS, currently at $19.92, has traded in the range of $17.91-$53.64 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.