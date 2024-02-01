News & Insights

Commodities
GOOS

Canada Goose forecasts upbeat revenue for current quarter on China rebound

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 01, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds fourth-quarter forecast

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO, GOOS.N forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, as the luxury goods maker bets on a sharp rebound in crucial market China to help ride out a slowdown in the U.S.

Luxury brands such as LVMHLVMH.PA and Cartier owner RichemontCFR.S have signaled a bounce back in China even as the world's second-largest economy faces a property crisis and high youth unemployment.

Canada Goose's revenue in Asia-Pacific jumped 62% to C$270.7 million in the third quarter, compared with a 13% rise in the prior quarter.

Revenue from North America fell 14% to C$252.4 million as appetite for luxury goods in the U.S. has weakened as pandemic-era savings depleted and costs remained higher.

The Ontario-based company forecast fourth quarter revenue between $310 million and $330 million, compared to expectations of $301 million, according to LSEG IBES data.

($1 = 1.3449 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aatrayee.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.