Canada Goose forecasts lower fiscal 2020 wholesale revenue

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N said on Tuesday revenue from its wholesale partners would be lower in fiscal 2020, as traffic at department stores remains under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer's revenue of C$26.1 million ($19.63 million) in the first quarter ended June 28, however, beat Wall Street estimates of C$18.34 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3293 Canadian dollars)

