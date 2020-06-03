Commodities
GOOS

Canada Goose expects negligible revenue in current quarter after coronavirus hit

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corrects currency for net income figures to Canadian dollars from U.S. dollars in paragraph 3

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N said on Wednesday it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's revenue fell to C$140.9 million ($104.15 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 29, from C$156.2 million a year earlier.

The company's quarterly net income fell to C$2.5 million, from C$9 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3529 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular